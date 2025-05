7Air will soon double its operational 737-800F fleet to two aircraft and plans to expand to operate four 737-800 freighters by the end of 2025. The Miami-based startup, which received its Part 121 certification from the FAA in February, in April began operating a 2006-vintage 737-800SF (34799, ex-SpiceJet) that it leased from Aircastle in 2024. […]