ISTANBUL — Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 takes place in Istanbul this week in the seventh annual marquee event, co-hosted for the first time by Turkish Airlines and iGA Istanbul Airport.

The event gathers industry executives, analysts and stakeholders at the Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel to share insights on the latest market developments while highlighting global and regional events shaping the trajectory of freighter demand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Air cargo growth within the EMEA region is focused on global uncertainty, with factors including geopolitical events, supply chain constraints, limited feedstock and tight widebody capacity all playing a role. However, carriers are proactively adjusting their fleet strategies to provide adequate lift while remaining open to new markets.

Adjusting fleet strategy amidst uncertainty

As Cargo Facts recently reported, Turkey is a major market for Airbus freighters and the A330 freighter fleet in the country is the second-largest globally with sixteen aircraft in service. MNG Airlines has demonstrated the most growth over the past two years, taking its fleet to four A330-300P2Fs, two production A330-200Fs, one A300-600F and two A321-200P2Fs.

Turkey will soon see two more A330-300P2Fs enter service with ULS Airlines Cargo, which has leased them from CAM.

Elsewhere in the EMEA region, Qatar Airways has emerged as the launch operator of Mammoth Freighters’ 777-200LRMF program as it turns to conversions to expand amid the limited widebody options.

While fellow Gulf carrier Emirates has not yet decided on a new production widebody freighter, the United Arab Emirates-based airline is supplementing its maindeck capacity with thirteen new 777Fs through 2026 and increasing its wet-leased fleet to six 747-400 freighters.

In Europe, at least two carriers are hoping to receive their first 777-300ERSFs by yearend. Challenge Group flew its first owned 777-300ER (38284, ex-EgyptAir) to Tel Aviv (TLV) in April ahead of conversion with IAI and expects to lease two of the large-widebody freighters from AerCap. Hungary Airlines told Cargo Facts in 2024 that it plans to sublease two 777-300ERSFs from Fly Meta in 2025.

And in Africa, Kenya-based Astral Aviation in April doubled its medium-widebody capacity when it leased its first 767-300BDSF (24146, ex-Amerijet) from Jetran affiliate Flight Lease.

Pivotal themes to expect at Cargo Facts EMEA 2025

Cargo Facts EMEA 2025 will feature a fireside chat with Maersk Air Cargo Global Head Lars Jordahn and sessions on:

Renewing widebody freighters with limited options;

Startups introducing innovative solutions to advance the air cargo industry;

Financially investing in the growth of the freighter segment; and

Assessing the value of existing freighters and new production types.

Among the distinguished speakers joining the panel discussions are:

Adnan Karaismailoglu, senior vice president of cargo revenue management and freighter planning at Turkish Airlines;

Ali Sedat Ozkazanç, chief executive officer of MNG Airlines;

Colin Grant, chief operating officer of ASL Aviation Holdings;

Guneet Mirchandani, chairman of Air One; and

Hamdi Osman, chairman and CEO of SolitAir Holding

