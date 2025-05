Astral Aviation has begun operating its first 767-300 freighter to Australia on an ACMI basis for Australia-based affiliate Aus Air Cargo as the new carrier prepares to register its first aircraft. The 1988-vintage 767-300BDSF (24146, ex-Amerijet) flew from Hong Kong (HKG) to Brisbane (BNE) on May 27 for Aus Air Cargo and returned to HKG […]