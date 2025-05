FedEx has extended its Cessna 408 SkyCourier network to Hawaii with CMI operator Corporate Air. Corporate Air has been operating two of FedEx’s SkyCouriers between Honolulu (HNL) and Lihue (LIH) since early May, the first time the integrator’s new feeder freighters have regularly flown in Hawaii. The first of the two SkyCouriers was unit 408-0037, […]