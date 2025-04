Amazon will soon take delivery of its tenth and final A330-300P2F on lease from Altavair and place the Airbus medium-widebody freighter with Hawaiian Airlines for CMI operation. The 2011-vintage A330-300P2F (1205, ex-Etihad Airways) departed EFW’s facility in Dresden (DRS) today after completing conversion and arrived in Shannon (SNN) two hours later, then took off for […]